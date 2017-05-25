Appeals Court Won’t Reinstate Trump’s Refugee Order

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court order barring enforcement of a key provision of President Donald Trump’s second executive order on refugees Thursday, heightening the odds of Supreme Court review.

As in previous rulings on the subject, the president’s own words proved fatal to the government’s defense of the order. Chief Judge Roger Gregory wrote the opinion for the court, which found that statements made by Trump and his surrogates regarding Islam create the impression that the purpose of the order is to discriminate against Muslims, in violation of the Constitution’s ban on establishing religion.

“These statements, taken together, provide direct, specific evidence of what motivated both EO-1 and EO-2: President Trump’s desire to exclude Muslims from the United States,” Gregory wrote. “The statements also reveal President Trump’s intended means of effectuating the ban: by targeting majority-Muslim nations instead of Muslims explicitly.”

“We need not probe anyone’s heart of hearts to discover the purpose of EO-2, for President Trump and his aides have explained it on numerous occasions and in no uncertain terms,” he added.

The court’s task was twofold. They first had to determine whether the president’s order was lawful on its face. Next, they had to determine whether the order was issued in “good faith” — that is, they must ensure that the government had no hidden motive in issuing the order.

The panel concluded that the national security rationale invoked by the government to justify the order was in fact a pretext to institute the “Muslim ban” trumpeted by the president’s campaign in the closing weeks of 2015. The court said Trump’s campaign rhetoric provides ample evidence for the order’s true purpose.

Having identified what the court calls the the government’s true motives, the panel assessed Trump’s campaign statements using the “reasonable observer test.” The purpose of the test is to determine if a government action leaves the average observer with the perception that government is endorsing or disparaging religion.

“The evidence in the record, viewed from the standpoint of the reasonable observer, creates a compelling case that EO-2’s primary purpose is religious,” Gregory writes. “Then-candidate Trump’s campaign statements reveal that on numerous occasions, he expressed anti-Muslim sentiment, as well as his intent, if elected, to ban Muslims from the United States.”

The ruling did contain something of a victory for the Trump administration. The panel determined that suspending migration from countries with high instances of terror is a valid exercise of presidential power, though emphasized that, in this instances, the national security justification was secondary to its true purpose.

“EO-2’s stated purpose is ‘to protect the Nation from terrorist activities by foreign nationals admitted to the United States.’ We find that this stated national security interest is, on its face, a valid reason for Section 2(c)’s suspension of entry.”

In her concurrence with Wood’s opinion, Judge Stephanie Thacker, a Barack Obama appointee, pointed to remarks made by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani as indicative of the administration’s intent to discriminate against Muslims.

During a Fox News interview in January, the former mayor claimed that Trump had asked him to produce a memo describing a strategy for lawfully enacting a “Muslim ban.” He has since conceded he did not produce a memo for the administration on the subject, or participate in the drafting of the order. His disclosure raises questions about judicial reliance on his claims.

The 4th Circuit’s ruling leaves a provision of the refugee order that temporarily banned citizens of six countries with high instances of terrorism from entering the U.S. under injunction.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

