Democrats Launch Group To ‘Protect’ Voters From Trump

Democrats led by former Senate candidate Jason Kander created a new group that aims to “protect” American voters from President Donald Trump Thursday.

The Democratic National Committee announced that the new group called “the Commission on Protecting American Democracy from the Trump Administration” is a direct foil to Trump’s own “fraudulent voting” commission.

Trump signed an executive order in the first week of May to create a commission that would investigate his claims that he actually won the popular vote by anywhere from 3 to 5 million votes. The official vote count on record shows Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton winning by over 2.9 million votes.

“Trump’s commission itself is fraudulent, in the sense that voter fraud is a virtually non-existent phenomenon in this country.” DNC Chair Tom Perez said in a statement announcing the group, calling the commission “nothing but a sham to justify the GOP’s voter suppression efforts across the country.”

“Our commission will be ready to counter every move that the Trump administration makes to silence eligible voters,” he added. “We simply cannot trust Trump, Jeff Sessions, or anyone in this administration to protect the integrity of our democracy.”

The commission will actually look into voter registration process, and make recommendations to potential sources of voter fraud.

Kander started a voting rights group shortly after losing the 2016 Senate Missouri Senate election to Sen. Roy Blunt in November. The group spent significant funds in the Georgia special election in favor of Democratic Candidate John Ossoff. The group also spent money in New Hampshire, West Virginia, Iowa, and Indiana.

“When Donald Trump made the false and baseless claim that three to 5 million illegal votes were cast in the 2016 election, he told one of the biggest lies in presidential history,” Kander told The Nation. “While Trump’s misleading claims about voter fraud were probably made to mend his bruised ego after losing the popular vote, he created an opening for Republican politicians to nationalize their efforts to complicate voting and suppress eligible voters. I’m excited to join with the DNC and defend the rights of eligible voters from the Trump administration’s attacks on democracy.”

