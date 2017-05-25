Dems Release Last Minute Attack Ad Against Alleged Choke Slammer [VIDEO]

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee released an ad Thursday that attacks House Republican Candidate Greg Gianforte of Montana for allegedly choke slamming a reporter.

The reporter engaged the candidate to replace former Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke, who now serves as Secretary of the Interior, with questions about the latest Congressional Budget Office report on the GOP Health Care plan.

WATCH:

“What happens when you ask Greg Gianforte a question?” the ad begins before repeatedly playing edited audio of the candidate’s confrontation with Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs. “I’m sick and tired of you guys!” Gianforte yells over the audio clip. “Get the hell out of here!”

The ad also brings up the fact that authorities charged the Republican candidate with a crime. The local sheriff’s office accused Gianforte with committing misdemeanor assault. He’s expected in court before June 7th to address the charges.

Voting began Thursday and will continue until 8:00 pm local time. However, 37 percent of registered voters have already cast their ballots absentee, and they cannot be changed, according to Missoulian.

Gianforte dominates in recent polling, earning 49 percent compared to Democratic challenger Rob Quist’s 35 percent in the latest Gravis Marketing poll. Two Google Consumer Surveys reported that Quist held a 7 point and 14 point lead, according to statistics site 538, indicating the race is closer than the Gravis poll revealed.

