Former Navy Seal Carl Higbie told pop singer Katy Perry to “go to hell” Thursday for comments she made in favor of open borders after the Manchester suicide bombing.

Fox News host Shannon Bream asked Higbie what he thought of requiring immigrants to take cultural classes to aid assimilation efforts in the wake of terror attacks.

“If you come to America, you’re American and nothing else,” Higbie said. “[But] we don’t have people who respect the culture of the United States of America.”

“You have people like Katy Perry…this woman has said ‘oh we need to give them hugs, hug it out,'” Higbie mocked. “Go to hell Katy Perry.”

“Hold one of your concerts in Syria and see how that goes.”

Bream pushed back on Higbie, arguing that Perry meant well when she said, “no barriers, no borders, we all just need to, like, coexist.”

Bigbie agreed the statements were “benign” but also said, “they don’t understand any of this and they don’t want to understand, too. And that’s why I’m so strong against these celebrities who want to speak out.”

“We’re putting the political correctness of the Islamic culture over the lives of our citizens.”

WATCH:

Follow Amber on Twitter