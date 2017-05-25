Melania Trump Is A Practicing Catholic, White House Confirms

Melania Trump is Catholic.

The first lady’s spokesman confirmed to the Daily Mail Wednesday that she is a practicing Catholic, making her the first Catholic to occupy the White House since John F. Kennedy was president.

Melania accompanied her husband Donald Trump on his trip to the Vatican Wednesday to meet Pope Francis. As the two men exchanged gifts inside of the Apostolic Palace, the pope also gifted Melania with a rosary he had he blessed.

“What do you give him to eat, potizza?” the pope asked Melania during the visit, referring to Trump and a Slovenian dessert.

“Potizza,” she answered.

After their visit, she visited the Bambino Gesu’s children’s hospital in Rome. Before the trip, Melania wrote a letter to the pope asking him to visit the hospital. It is the same one both Princess Diana and Mother Theresa had visited in the past.

“My visit to Bambino Gesu Children’s Hospital today was very moving,” Melania later said. “To spend time speaking to and coloring with children who have such a positive spirit despite illness was an amazing gift.”

Melania once opened up one of the president’s rallies by reciting the Lord’s Prayer.