Activewear From New Balance, The American Company That Praised Trump, Is On Sale Today

In November, the American company New Balance, makers of American-manufactured sneakers and clothing, voiced their support for President-Elect Donald Trump. Activists on the Left did not like this, and began publicly burning their shoes in protest. (Why they didn’t just donate them to charity, I’ll never know).

New Balance then became the unofficial shoe brand for Trump supporters. Today you can support New Balance by capitalizing on this one-day-only deal, in which a bunch of New Balance activewear is 40 percent off.

The deal features nearly two dozen different items, including stuff for both men and women. Here are some examples:

New Balance Men’s Run Tight With Mesh Panel on sale for $23.99

New Balance Men’s Essential Tapered Pants on sale for $26.99

New Balance Mens 7″ Novelty Woven Run Shorts on sale for $20.99

New Balance is a company worthy of our support. Especially with deals like these.

New Balance — up to 40 percent off

