NRCC Chair Says Montana GOP House Candidate’s Body Slam Was ‘Out Of Character’

National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) Chairman Steve Stivers’ said GOP Montana House candidate Greg Gianforte’s decision to body slam and punch Guardian political reporter Ben Jacobs on the eve of the special election was “out of character.”

Jacobs alleges Gianforte grabbed him by the neck and threw him to the ground, breaking his glasses in the process.

“From what I know of Greg Gianforte, this was totally out of character, but we all make mistakes,” Stivers said in a statement. “We need to let the facts surrounding this incident unfold.”

Gianforte is facing off against Democrat Rob Quist in the race for Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke’s former seat.

“Today’s special election is bigger than any one person; it’s about the views of all Montanans,” Stivers continues. “They deserve to have their voices heard in Washington.”

Stivers comments came shortly after Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said Gianforte’s behavior was unacceptable, but “the choice will be made by the people of Montana.”

“Physical alteration? There’s never a call for physical altercations. There’s no time where a physical altercation should occur with the press or just between human beings. That is wrong and should not have happened,” he told reporters at his weekly press conference Thursday. “Should the gentleman apologize? Yes. He should apologize.”

