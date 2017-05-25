Trump Has One App On His IPhone

Twitter is the only app on President Trump’s iPhone.

“POTUS’ current device is an iPhone with ONE app: his tweeter,” Mike Allen wrote in Axios Thursday.

The tidbit isn’t entirely surprising given Trump’s well-known propensity to tweet, particularly in the early morning hours. White House officials also told Allen Trump’s aides are working to limit his “screen time” in order to minimize the time he has to get worked up about stuff he sees on TV and the time he spends tweeting.

“The key to forcing a more disciplined President Trump like the one onstage overseas is limiting his screen time,” Allen reported. ‘In Trump’s case, it’s curtailing his time watching TV and banging out tweets on his iPhone. Trump himself has been pushing staff to give him more free time. But staff does everything it can to load up his schedule to keep him from getting worked up watching cable coverage, which often precipitates his tweets. It has worked well overseas so far.”

Trump is scheduled to speak at NATO headquarters Thursday, as he continues his overseas trip.

Follow Henry Rodgers On Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].