Bipartisan Bill Would Force Congressmen To Receive Ethics Training

A bipartisan bill was introduced in the House Thursday that would require members of Congress to receive ethics training annually.

While the Senate is required to undergo the training annually, the House does not hold the same standards.

The Ensuring Trust and Honorability In Congressional Standards (ETHICS) Act — crafted by Michigan Republican Rep. Dave Trott and Rhode Island Democratic Rep. David Cicilline — would require new members of the lower chamber to receive the training within 60 days and returning members during each new session.

“Time and time again, one of the biggest concerns I hear from my constituents is the federal government’s willingness to put itself above the law – a feeling that has greatly contributed to the lack of trust many Americans have in Congress. No one is above the law, and Members of Congress must live by the laws they create,” Trott said in a statement.

“In an effort to restore confidence in the people’s elected officials, I am working with my Democratic colleague in introducing this commonsense legislation that requires Members of the House of Representatives to take annual ethics training, ensuring representatives remain accountable to the people they represent,” Trott said.

Cicilline referred to the legislation as a “no brainer,” arguing it’s ridiculous members of the Senate, their staff and House staffers undergo the mandatory training while lawmakers in the lower chamber are exempt.

“Elected officials should always be held to the highest standards of conduct. That’s why it’s absurd that members of the U.S. House do not have to complete annual ethics training. We need to close this loophole now,” Cicilline said.

The House Committee on Ethics is currently investigating multiple members of Congress for potential violations.

Follow Juliegrace Brufke on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].