CNN and MSNBC chose not to show Vice President Mike Pence’s Friday commencement speech at the U.S. Naval Academy, but both outlets aired the entirety of Hillary Clinton’s speech to Wellesley College graduates.

Pence spoke at the U.S. Naval Academy starting at approximately 10:32 AM, but CNN ignored it entirely, instead having a guest on to talk about Russia collusion and Mike Flynn.

At the same time, MSNBC cut to a “live look” of the speech but showed just 12 seconds of Pence standing at the lectern with no audio.

Fox News showed the entirety of the approximately 20-minute speech.

Less than two hours later, MSNBC and CNN sidestepped their usual programming to show failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s commencement address at her alma mater, Wellesley College.

Hillary Clinton to graduates: “Make defending truth and a free society a core value of your life every single day.” https://t.co/k0fTej3Br6 — CNN (@CNN) May 26, 2017 Clinton: Alt-facts are the beginning of authoritarian regimes https://t.co/04h0yPaKlZ — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 26, 2017

Fox did not carry Hillary’s speech, instead focusing on Trump’s G7 meetings.

