CNN Still Talking About A Hillary Presidential Run [VIDEO]

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin interviewed two commentators Friday about whether or not Clinton could still be the savior of the Democratic party by making a third run for president in 2020.

Washington Post editor David Swerdlick and Chicago Sun Times Columnist Lynn Sweet pivoted from talking about her upcoming speech to Clinton’s political viability, on “CNN Newsroom” Friday morning.

“Secretary Clinton is sort of finding her groove, post-election,” said Swerdlick.

“She’s been laying low for awhile. Wellesley is a home game for her…She is now free of the election cycle to sort of speak her mind, maybe in a limited way, about what she sees in the political events surrounding the Trump campaign.”

He added that, “I’m not going to 100 percent rule out Secretary Clinton for 2020. I just, something tells me she hasn’t let it go.”

Baldwin stuttered before saying, “I think a lot of people may be in your camp. We’ll watch. We’ll see.”

Sweet then took the floor and said:

“There will be some wicked funny lines coming out of this [speech]…I would expect at the least, candor wrapped in wit, and this positive vision… I think Hillary Clinton just has to be a factor right now.”

“Look how fractured the Democratic party is,” said Sweet.

Baldwin jumped back in and shared her dream of a united Democratic party.

“I was just picturing a joint commencement speech by Senator Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton, and what that would be like” said Baldwin.

To which Sweet happily replied, “The Bernie-crats and the Hillary-crats coming together. And this will be a friendly crowd. Completely.”

