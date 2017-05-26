Hillary Clinton threw in a jab about Pizzagate during her commencement speech at Wellesley College, decrying trolls on social media and online conspiracy theories.

“Just log onto social media for ten seconds and it will hit you right in the face,” Clinton whined. “People denying science, concocting elaborate, hurtful conspiracy theories about child abuse rings running out of pizza parlors.”

She was, of course, referring to theories started on Reddit and 4chan that a Washington, DC pizza shop was the home base for an underground child pornography and sexual abuse ring.

She used the Pizzagate example as a segue into an attack on the Trump administration using “alternative facts.”

“Some are even denying things we see with our own eyes,” Clinton said. “Like the size of crowds.”

“And then defending themselves by talking about ‘alternative facts,'” she asserted to the laughter of the crowd.

Clearly Hillary is using her commencement speech to talk about the important things.

