Hillary Clinton Lashes Out Against Right-Wing Media ‘Domination’

Hillary Clinton repeatedly lashed out against “right-wing media” in a New York magazine interview published Friday afternoon.

The twice-failed presidential candidate blamed an “even greater domination of the media by the right” for the uphill battles facing Democrats.

Clinton claimed she “underestimated WikiLeaks and the impact that had [on the election she lost], because I thought it was so silly.” She also blamed right-wing media for reporting on the emails that revealed, among other things, that she secretly received debate questions ahead of time during her primary battle against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The emails released by WikiLeaks, she insisted, “were innocuous, boring, inconsequential. And each one was played like it was some breathless flash. And so you got Trump, in the last month of the campaign, talking about WikiLeaks something like 164 times; you’ve got all his minions out there, you’ve got the right-wing media just blowing it up. You’ve got Google searches off the charts.”

“Look, we have an advocacy press on the right that has done a really good job for the last 25 years,” she said later, returning to the subject. “They have a mission. They use the rights given to them under the First Amendment to advocate a set of policies that are in their interests, their commercial, corporate, religious interests. Because the advocacy media occupies the right, and the center needs to be focused on providing as accurate information as possible. Not both-sides-ism and not false equivalency.”

She attack right-wing media a third time in the interview, complaining about their “domination” of the media.

“We’re up against suppression, we’re up against an even greater domination of the media by the right. We are up against the propaganda machine. I mean, they have a reelect campaign already started! They have raised millions of dollars,” she said. They know that they’re in a fight.”

