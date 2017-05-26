Hillary Clinton, Still Bitter, Dismisses Those ‘Crazy’ Third-Party Candidates

The third-party candidates who ran for president in 2016 are “crazy,” according to Hillary Clinton.

The Democrat used the pejorative to describe the outsiders who challenged her and Donald Trump during an interview for a profile at New York magazine.

Clinton lamented what she sees as left-wing news outlets hiring right-leaning pundits in order to appeal to conservative viewers.

“When I mention MSNBC’s hiring of conservatives including George Will, and The New York Times’ new climate-change-skeptic opinion columnist, Bret Stephens, her brow furrows,” NY magazine’s Rebecca Traister writes.

“Why…would…you…do…that?” Clinton responded.

“Sixty-six million people voted for me, plus, you know, the crazy third-party people,” she continued.

“So there’s a lot of people who would actually appreciate stronger arguments on behalf of the most existential challenges facing our country and the world, climate change being one of them! It’s clearly a commercial decision. But I don’t think it will work. I mean, they’re laughing on the right at these puny efforts to try to appease people on the right.”

Clinton did not identify the “crazy” third-party candidates by name. But Libertarian Gary Johnson, Green Party candidate Jill Stein and Independent Evan McMullin were the three biggest vote-getters.

Johnson received nearly 4.5 million votes, Stein received 1.5 million, and McMullin clocked in with 730,000.

Follow Chuck on Twitter