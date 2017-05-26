Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The Newspapers That Endorsed Her

Contemplating life after devastating loss to Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton joked that she would like to be buried with copies of all the newspapers that endorsed her.

“I want to be buried with my editorial endorsements,” Clinton said in an interview with New York Times Magazine. “I want an open casket and they can all be piled on top of me. You won’t even be able to see my body.”

The vast majority of U.S. newspapers endorsed Clinton during the campaign, and only 19 endorsed Trump.

Clinton’s remark was a bit of “gallows humor,” New York Magazine author Rebecca Traister said describing the quip, which happened at New York’s LaGuardia Community College. Long-time Clinton aides Nick Merrill and Huma Abedin were also present for the conversation, and carried on the joke.

“I can’t seem to get a last look at Hillary, but here’s the Cleveland Plain Dealer!” Merrill said, apparently imagining a funeral.

Clinton’s post election life has been difficult, but Clinton holds on to the positive elements of her campaign. For example, Clinton said that the election was one of anger. While both Trump and her Democratic primary opponent Sen. Bernie Sanders channeled the anger of many Americans facing difficulty finding and retaining good jobs in flagging midwest states, Clinton took a more nuanced approach.

“And I beat both of them,” Clinton said of her two chief opponents. Clinton received 2.5 million votes more than Trump in the 2016 election, but failed to win the electoral college, which actually determines who is elected president.

After the election, Clinton said she was approached by many women who were sorry that they did not vote in the election at all.

“I had people literally seeking absolution” for not voting in the election, Clinton said.

Clinton reiterated her claim that Russian intervention caused her to lose the election, along with former FBI director James Comey’s actions regarding the investigation of her use of private email servers to send and receive classified information.

“What I was doing was working,” Clinton told New York Magazine. “I would have won had I not been subjected to the unprecedented attacks by Comey and the Russians, aided and abetted by the suppression of the vote, particularly in Wisconsin.”

