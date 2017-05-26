Vice President Mike Pence delivered an incredibly patriotic and classy commencement address to the U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2017.

Pence assured the group of young men and women that the Trump administration would be a friend to the armed services.

“President Donald Trump is the best friend the armed forces of the United States will ever have,” Pence told the graduates to applause. “And I’ll make you a promise–no matter where you’re called to serve, no matter what the mission, this Commander in Chief will always have your back.”

“No matter what path you take, know that your Commander-in-Chief is proud of you and so am I, and every American is grateful.”

Pence offered the graduates some life advice as well.

“Character is destiny. Be men and women of integrity,” he said. “People follow people they trust.”

“I truly believe some of the most important qualities of leadership…are humility, orientation to authority, and self control.”

