President Trump differed from prior leaders in his statement on the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in that he focused on Islamic terrorism.

Prior statements from former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama did not touch on Jihadist terror. This includes Bush’s 2001 Ramadan statement that came a little over two months after the 9/11 terror attacks.

Trump, however, wrote, “At its core, the spirit of Ramadan strengthens awareness of our shared obligation to reject violence, to pursue peace, and to give to those in need who are suffering from poverty or conflict.”

“This year, the holiday begins as the world mourns the innocent victims of barbaric terrorist attacks in the United Kingdom and Egypt, acts of depravity that are directly contrary to the spirit of Ramadan,” the statement goes on to say. “Such acts only steel our resolve to defeat the terrorists and their perverted ideology.”

The president continued on to refer to his recent visit to Saudi Arabia and said: “I reiterate my message delivered in Riyadh: America will always stand with our partners against terrorism and the ideology that fuels it. During this month of Ramadan, let us be resolved to spare no measure so that we may ensure that future generations will be free of this scourge and able to worship and commune in peace.”

Obama’s 2016 Ramadan statement was largely viewed as a veiled shot at Trump as he called for the U.S. to welcome Muslim immigrants and refugees in the wake of Trump’s proposed Muslim immigration ban.