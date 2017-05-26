Trump Likely Helped Gianforte’s Special Election Win

President Donald Trump likely helped Republican Representative-elect Greg Gianforte win the special election in Montana Thursday.

Trump won the state by a substantial 21 percent margin over Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, and he tried to use that influence in the state to help Gianforte with a statewide robocall Wednesday, according to a report from Politico.

The Republican National Committee pointed out that the candidate used anti-establishment rhetoric similar to what Trump did during the course of his campaign. Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Donald Trump Jr. all campaigned in favor of Gianforte during the course of the special election.

“Everything I see is that Greg Gianforte is trying to make [Trump] completely front-and-center,” Democratic Governor Steve Bullock told Politico. “He might have muttered his name once or twice when he was running against me and now he wants to ‘drain the swamp’ and says, ‘I want to be with Trump every step of the way.'”

The Montana state Democratic Party asserted that the special election was too early to expect voters to make a complete reversal on the party they supported in 2016.