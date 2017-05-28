Anti-Trumpers Use Kayaks In Tournament Protest

Left-leaning protesters of President Donald Trump used kayaks in a protest at the president’s Virginia golf course Sunday.

The handful of protesters were affiliated with a Winchester, Va. “indivisible” anti-Trump group, according to The Hill. The group organized a dual “Army-Navy” approach to the PGA golf tournament that was held at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va.

At Trump National Golf Club, where protesters on kayaks just showed up at the Senior PGA Championship pic.twitter.com/rJJMi24Xy7 — Noah Weiland (@noahweiland) May 28, 2017

The protesters attached signs bearing anti-Trump slogans to several kayaks and paddled to the five holes at the club with access to the Potomac River.

“Whether you are most bothered by his conflicts of interest, the lies, the dismantling of our freedoms, or all of the above, we want you to join us for a day of protest this Memorial Day weekend,” the group said in an official press release obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation.

A police boat has now asked the kayaks to turn back and head in the direction they came from pic.twitter.com/y2D9oJh3Cu — Noah Weiland (@noahweiland) May 28, 2017

“If you can’t be there in person, participate in our social media protest, reminding KitchenAid and the PGA that they need to cut all ties with the Trump brand. America wants a mulligan! To us, ‘PGA’ just means, ‘Donald… please go away!'” the press release said.

A police boat arrived during the protest and asked the demonstrators to leave, according to a New York Times reporter.

