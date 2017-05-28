Democratic Sen. Cory Booker said Sunday that people need to stop being so critical of Hillary Clinton and called her commencement speech at Wellesley College “beautiful.”

In her Friday speech at her alma mater, Clinton referenced Pizzagate, implied that President Trump should be impeached, and had to pop a cough drop to stop a hack attack.

According to Booker, though, people are judging the former secretary of state too harshly.

CNN’s Dana Bash asked Booker what he thought of Clinton’s implications of impeachment during the commencement and Booker instead used the opportunity to defend the entirety Clinton’s speech.

“Well, first of all, cut Secretary Clinton some slack,” Booker said. “People might want to rush to criticize her…listen to the whole speech.”

“It was a very beautiful speech, many inspiring words for folks,” he said. “And we often take little soundbites out and this was an incredible speech by a woman with an incredible career.”

WATCH:

Bash eventually had to explain that she wasn’t necessarily criticizing Clinton’s speech, but just wanted to know if Booker agreed with her assessment of impeachment possibilities.

