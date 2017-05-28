Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham blasted news reports that Jared Kushner wanted a backdoor channel with Russians, saying Americans are “chasing our tails” over unverified reports about Russia.

On CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday, host Dana Bash asked Graham what he thought of reports that Kushner wanted to have secret communications with the Russian government.

“Well number one we’re chasing our tails as a nation when it comes to the Russians,” Graham said. “I don’t know who leaked this supposed conversation, but just think about it this way: you got the ambassador of Russia reporting back to Moscow on an open channel, ‘hey Jared Kushner’s gonna move into the embassy.'”

“I don’t trust this story as far as I can throw it,” Graham snarked.

He said further that he thinks the Russians probably planted a false story about Kushner by using a communications channel they know is being monitored by the United States.

“I think it makes no sense that the Russian ambassador would report back to Moscow on a channel that he most likely knows we’re monitoring. The whole thing is suspicious.”

