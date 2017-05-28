Maxine Waters Pushes Impeachment, ‘I Don’t Care What Others Say’ [VIDEO]

Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters appeared on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” Sunday to discuss the possible impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Host Joy-Ann Reid hailed Waters as a “resistance hero,” then asked about Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner and his ties to Russia.

Kushner is said to have tried setting up a secret communications channel with the Russian ambassador. The White House has said it is not concerned with these reports.

Waters went right at Kushner and raised the possibility of collusion and wrongdoing between Russia and the Trump administration.

“For him to talk about setting up this back channel … It seems unseemly that he would be involved in that kind of relationships with the Russians.”

Waters pressed on, saying that the Russians had hacked the DNC and many other prominent politicians in Washington and that they were a threat to be taken seriously.

“We can connect the dots…We can get the facts that will lead to impeachment.”

“I believe this president should be impeached, I don’t care what others say,” she said.

Waters closed saying she feels Congress is dragging its feet on the Russian investigation, and that there is enough information to move forward with impeachment.

