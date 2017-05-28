Trump Returns To US, Immediately Slams ‘Fake’ News Media On Twitter

President Trump resumed one of his favorite activities on Sunday, just hours after returning to the U.S. following his first presidential overseas trip.

The Republican blasted the “fake” news media in a series of tweets, accusing reporters of fabricating anonymous sources for some stories.

Trump had avoided publishing any controversial tweets during his 9-day foreign visit. He did tweet some, but mostly about his travels and meetings with foreign leaders.

But numerous stories about the ongoing Russia investigation dropped while he was away. Perhaps the biggest headline was a report that Trump son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner discussed setting up a secret communications line with the Russian government during a meeting with Russia’s ambassador in early December.

Despite Trump’s allegations regarding the use of anonymous sources, White House advisers and Trump himself often talk to reporters on condition of anonymity. And back in the 1980s and 1990s, Trump often used a pseudonym to talk to reporters for stories about himself.

