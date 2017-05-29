McCain: ‘I’ve Seen No Evidence’ Russia Changed Election Outcome

Republican Sen. John McCain asserted that he doesn’t believe the Russian government effectively worked to change the outcome of the United States presidential election in an interview Monday.

The Senate Intelligence Committee member said that although the Islamic State was a threat, the Russian government was much more severe of a threat due to the fact that officials worked to intervene in several elections across the globe.

“I think ISIS can do terrible things,” McCain said during an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. “But it’s the Russians who tried to destroy the fundamental of democracy and that is to change the outcome of an American election.”

But although Russia attempted to sway the results of several elections, including the presidential race according to McCain, there was no evidence that they actually succeeded in their attempt.

“I’ve seen no evidence they succeeded,” McCain added. “But they tried, and they are still trying, they are still trying to change elections.”

President Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election by narrowly winning the states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Florida, but Democrats have posited Hillary Clinton lost in large part because of the Russian interference.

“I was on the way to winning until the combination of Jim Comey’s letter on October 28 and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me but got scared off — and the evidence for that intervening event is, I think, compelling [and] persuasive,” Clinton said in a May speech about the election.

