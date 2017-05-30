Chelsea Clinton stood up for President Trump Tuesday after a photo of comedian Kathy Griffin holding what’s clearly supposed to be Trump’s bloody, severed head hit the Internet.

Clinton retweeted The Hill’s article of the incident and wrote, “This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president.”

This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president. https://t.co/zIiuKoMyFw — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 30, 2017

The photo of Griffin, which was leaked to TMZ, depicts the comedian holding President Trump’s severed head with blood covering his face.

One user responded and said, “She needs a better PR team. This is not okay.”

Clinton, seemingly thinking the response was targeted at her, quoted it and said, “Hi Melissa – just me. I hope we all can agree that it’s never funny to joke about killing the president – or anyone.”

Hi Melissa – just me. I hope we all can agree that it’s never funny to joke about killing the president – or anyone. https://t.co/cYD1NowoWy — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 30, 2017

