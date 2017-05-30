Democrats Teaming Up With Linda Sarsour For Anti-Trump ‘March For Truth’

At least eight Democrats in Congress are teaming up with controversial Palestinian-American activist Linda Sarsour for the anti-Trump “March for Truth” taking place Saturday.

Democratic Reps. Jerrold Nadler, Nydia Velasquez, Brad Sherman, Mike Quigley, Al Green, Robin Kelly, Jamie Raskin and Donald McEachin are among the featured speakers at Saturday’s protest, according to a press release organizers put out on Tuesday. Sarsour is also listed as a featured speaker and the organization she helps lead, Women’s March, is one of the left-wing groups organizing Saturday’s protest. (RELATED: Women’s March Featured Speaker Who Kidnapped And Tortured A Man)

Sarsour has faced criticism over her known ties to terrorist group Hamas, her defense of sharia law, her claim that Saudi Arabia puts America “to shame” because it treats women so well, and her position that Islam critic and female genital mutilation victim Ayaan Hirsi Ali “doesn’t deserve” to be a woman and should have her vagina taken away. Sarsour also appeared at an event last month alongside convicted Palestinian terrorist Rasmea Odeh.

Left-wing MSNBC host Sally Kohn and Javier Muñoz‏, star of the Broadway musical “Hamilton,” are also among the featured speakers.

Saturday’s march, which organizers say will take place in 135 cities across the country, is meant to increase public pressure on lawmakers to establish an independent commission investigating possible collusion between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russian operatives who sought to disrupt the last presidential election. To date, there is no known evidence of any such collusion.

Saturday’s protests are just the latest march meant to keep the Trump administration on its heels. The Women’s March on Washington, the Tax Day march and the Day Without A Woman march have all hit similar themes, portraying the president as a racist authoritarian.

Sarsour was among several women arrested for disorderly conduct in March while leading a protest on International Women’s Day.

Several former staffers for Hillary Clinton are among the leaders for Women’s March, the same group that Sarsour helps lead. Women’s March recently joined forces with anti-Trump activist group Indivisible to take on President Trump.

Both groups huddled with George Soros and other top liberal donors two months ago to plot the Trump “resistance.” Sarsour was present at the conference and took part in a panel titled, “Fueling and Sustaining the Progressive Resistance.” At the time, Soros and other donors were considering providing funding for the activist groups, although there has been no public confirmation of whether or not they followed through.

