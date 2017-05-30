Donald Trump lashed out at German Chancellor Angela Merkel shortly after she said Europeans can no longer rely on other countries and should “take our fate into our own hands.”

On Twitter Monday, the president said the relationship between the U.S. is Germany is “very bad” and “will change.”

“We have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on NATO & military. Very bad for U.S. This will change.”

We have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on NATO & military. Very bad for U.S. This will change — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2017

After Trump and Merkel met twice twice during his foreign trip, both at the NATO summit in Brussels and the G-7 gathering in Sicily, she said “Europeans truly have to take our fate into our own hands.”

“The times in which we could rely fully on others — they are somewhat over,” Merkel said at a rally Sunday. “This is what I experienced in the last few days.”

“I can only say that we Europeans must really take our fate into our own hands — of course in friendship with the United States of America, in friendship with Great Britain and as good neighbors wherever that is possible also with other countries, even with Russia.”