On Tuesday, Christian Jacobs, the 6-year-old son of a fallen U.S. Marine, adorably shared his experience exchanging a high five with President Trump at Arlington National Cemetery.

Christian’s father died during a training accident when the boy was just 8 months old. Christian, wearing a mini Marine uniform, traveled with his mother Brittany to Arlington National Cemetery for Memorial Day and got a high five from President Trump.

Fox News’ “FOX & Friends” had Christian and Brittany on air Tuesday to describe what that moment was like for Christian.

“How did you end up meeting the president?” cohost Ainsley Earhardt asked.

“This little guy right here pretty much just ran up to him,” Brittany Jacobs recalled.

“I said, ‘do you want to come see my dad?'” Christian says he told Trump. “And he said, ‘sure.'”

Christian said he showed Trump some pictures and Trump said, “This is great.”

The young boy explained that his mom makes him wear the Marine outfit, causing all of the hosts to laugh, but then said, “I looked just like Christopher, my daddy.”

WATCH:

Meet Gold Star family Brittany Jacobs and her 6-year-old son Christian who met President Trump yesterday at @ArlingtonNatl pic.twitter.com/gWaBQQ5SLA — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) May 30, 2017

