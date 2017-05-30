Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) had a testy exchange with a pro-Trump constituent on Monday, telling the constituent, “your president is a dishonorable lying man.”

Youtube user “Melani Bell” uploaded a video of a conversation she had with Rep. Waters on Memorial Day. Bell began the encounter by telling Waters she had sent emails and phone calls to her office but hadn’t received a response.

“You’re one of 700,000,” Waters said, already visibly agitated.

Bell pressed on, asking Waters, who has been a vocal proponent of impeaching Trump, when she was planning on representing the people in her district who support the president.

“I can’t stand him,” Waters responded. “He’s the most horrible man I’ve ever seen in my life.”

WATCH:

“I love my president,” Bell asserted.

“I’m glad you do,” Waters said sarcastically. “Your president is a dishonorable lying man. He mocked a journalist…I’ve never seen a grown man do that. He talked about grabbing women by the private parts. He lies every day. He’s in bed with Putin and the Russians about oil.”

“I’m gonna work every day until I get him impeached,” Waters declared before turning to leave.

Bell said she was going to work to make sure that doesn’t happen and that Waters is impeached instead, to which Waters said, “You can’t impeach a member of Congress.”

