Pelosi Says She Struggles Calling Trump ‘President’ [VIDEO]

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi acknowledged on Tuesday that she struggles addressing Donald Trump by his official title, “President.”

“I noticed you don’t say ‘President Trump,'” Scott Shafer, an editor at California public news station KQED, said to Pelosi at an event at The Commonwealth Club of California.

“It’s hard,” Pelosi said to cheers from the audience.

“Is that a thing? Do you avoid that?” Shafer asked.

“I’ve never heard him say it either,” Pelosi responded.

The California Democrat then criticized what she called Trump’s “casual” approach to governing. She also expressed frustration that Hillary Clinton failed to win the presidency.

“One of the things I was looking forward to Election Day was finally there would be a woman…as President of the United States. So, you know, it was a blow,” Pelosi said.

“It’s hard because I don’t know, from what I’ve seen, I don’t know how much respect he has for the job.”

