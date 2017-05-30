Report: Michael Flynn Will Give Senate Some Of His Business Records

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn will turn over some of his business records in response to subpoenas from the Senate Intelligence Committee.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Flynn may begin turning over the records as soon as next week.

Last week, the committee, which is investigating Russian meddling in the presidential campaign, subpoenaed business records of two of Flynn’s companies after the retired lieutenant general refused to turn over the requested documents.

Flynn also said he would invoke the Fifth Amendment to avoid testifying before the committee. Flynn’s companies were targeted with the subpoena because corporations are not shielded by the Fifth Amendment.

Flynn’s business activities are also reportedly under investigation by the FBI and Justice Department. Earlier this month, it was reported that federal grand jury subpoenas have been issued for associates of one of Flynn’s companies, Flynn Intel Group.

As chairman of Flynn Intel, Flynn signed a $600,000 lobbying and consulting contract in August with a businessman with links to the Turkish government. Flynn, who inked the deal while he was advising the Trump campaign, only disclosed the details of that contract when he filed as a foreign agent of Turkey with the Justice Department in March.

Flynn’s businesses have also come under scrutiny because of speaking contracts he signed with several Russian companies, including the government-controlled media outlet, RT.

