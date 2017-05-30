Report: Trump To Interview John Pistole For FBI Director

President Trump will interview John Pistole at the White House Tuesday as he continues his search for a new FBI director, a report claims.

The president is considering Pistole for the position, according to what a colleague of his told USA Today Monday. Pistole worked at the FBI for nearly 30 years, including as the deputy director under Robert Mueller, who was recently appointed as special counsel for the investigation into Russian meddling in the election. He also served as the administrator of the Transportation Security Administration.

Before he left for his first foreign trip since taking office, Trump interviewed acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, former Democratic Sen. Joe Lieberman, former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating and former FIB official Richard McFeely. He was expected to name a replacement before he left, but then the White House said there would be no announcement until after the trip.

Trump has been searching for a director since he abruptly fired former FBI Director James Comey in early May.

“While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the bureau,” Trump said in a letter to Comey. “It is essential that we find new leadership for the F.B.I. that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission.”

“You are hereby terminated and removed from office, effective immediately.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.