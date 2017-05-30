The President Thinks The Russians Are Laughing At The U.S. Over The Investigation

President Trump believes that Russian officials are laughing at how the investigation into Russian meddling in the election has dominated the news cycle in Washington.

After the Washington Post reported Friday that his son-in-law Jared Kushner allegedly attempted to establish a covert channel of communication with Russian officials back in December, the president tweeted this Monday:

Russian officials must be laughing at the U.S. & how a lame excuse for why the Dems lost the election has taken over the Fake News. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2017

It’s not the first time Trump has said the Russians are laughing the U.S.

Russia must be laughing up their sleeves watching as the U.S. tears itself apart over a Democrat EXCUSE for losing the election. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2017

He even made the remark long before he was president.

A classic – China just signs massive oil and gas deal with Russia giving Russia plenty of ammo to continue laughing in U.S. face. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2014

China, Russia and Iran are laughing at us. We have weak leaders who are threatening our national security. Dangerous times. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2013

A sad day for America with Snowden being granted asylum in Russia. Putin is laughing at Obama. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2013

Three congressional committees and subcommittees and the FBI are investigating the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, including if there were any ties between Trump’s campaign and the Russian government

During an interview with NBC News in May, Trump said he wanted “to get to the bottom” of the investigation.

“If Russia hacked, if Russia did anything having to do with our election, I want to know about it,” Trump said. “I want that to be so strong and so good. I want to get to the bottom.”

The Washington Post recently reported that Trump revealed sensitive intelligence about an Islamic State terrorist threat to two Russian officials — Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak — in an Oval Office meeting in early May.

“We don’t say what’s classified, what’s not classified,” his national security adviser Gen. H.R. McMaster later told reporters. “I can say again that what was shared was wholly appropriate. The president in no way compromised any sources or methods in the course of this conversation.”