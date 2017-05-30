Donald Trump’s communications director is leaving his post after just three months in the White House.

Mike Dubke resigned on May 18, shortly before the president left for his first foreign trip, but offered to stay on in the role until he returned. His last day has not been confirmed.

Dubke’s departure was first reported by Axios.

On “Fox and Friends” Monday, Kellyanne Conway said Dubke had “expressed his desire to leave the White House.”

"[Mike Dubke] has expressed his desire to leave the White House." –@KellyannePolls pic.twitter.com/f5OyA8NnbE — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) May 30, 2017

Dubke founded and ran a Republican media firm out of Alexandria, Va., before he accepted the position as communications director. He filled a role left empty since Trump transition spokesman Jason Miller stepped down the day before the inauguration, citing family responsibilities. (RELATED: Dubke To Be Named White House Communications Director)

Press secretary Sean Spicer was responsible for both jobs until Dubke was hired.