Americans Want The Senate To Rewrite The AHCA

Half of Americans want the Senate to make changes to the American Health Care Act (AHCA), according to a Wednesday poll by Kaiser Family Foundation.

Some 26 percent of voters want senators to make major changes to the AHCA and 24 percent want at least minor alterations to the legislation.

The majority of Americans have an unfavorable view of House Republicans plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, with 40 percent of respondents claiming a “very unfavorable” view and 15 percent taking a “somewhat unfavorable” position.

Partisanship appears to be fueling voters views of the Republican health care bill. Two-thirds of Republicans have a favorable view of the AHCA, and 84 percent of Democrats are opposed.

Both Republican and Democrats did agree that President Donald Trump is not fulfilling his campaign promises with the AHCA. Over three-fourths of respondents (76 percent) think the AHCA falls short of Trump’s promise to fully repeal and replace Obamacare.

The poll also points out an interesting trend regarding Americans’ views of Obamacare. Since April 2017, more Americans have had a favorable view of Obamacare than an unfavorable view. More Americans, interestingly, view Obamacare favorably than the AHCA. Some 49 percent of Americans support Obamacare, compared with nearly 30 percent of Americans who take a favorable stance regarding the AHCA.

The poll was conducted from May 19-May 22 and surveyed a random sampling of 1,205 adults ages 18 and older, living in the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii.

