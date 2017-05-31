Berkeley Might Ban Plastic Straws, But That Won’t Stop The Sucking

Berkeley, Calif. is considering banning plastic straws in an effort to make the city more environmentally friendly.

Three members of Berkeley’s city council proposed legislation in the final week of May that would ban plastic straws, reported KPIX. The city has previously banned plastic bags and placed an extra tax on soda.

“We do need to change our habits,” said Sophie Hahn, one of Berkeley’s eight council members, to KPIX. “The habits we have are destroying our planet.”

“It’s good for the fish in which we eat [sic] and it’s good for the children who are exposed to BPE’s in the plastic,” remarked Ben Bartlett.

Resident Nancy Schimmel noted that the lethal risk plastic poses to animals in the ocean. UC Berkeley student Shawn Patel said that she didn’t think the city’s proposal for residents to bring reusable straws to facilities was unrealistic.

Berkeley has already dominated 2017 headlines for violent altercations between “antifascists” and Trump supporters. In February, UC Berkeley cancelled a planned speech by Milo Yiannopoulos amid riots. The March 4 Trump and Patriot Day rallies of subsequent months were also met with aggressive resistance. Finally, Ann Coulter cancelled a speech planned for the end of April when UC Berkeley did not book a room and time and her sponsor detected a serious threat of violence. (RELATED: Ann Coulter Cancels Speech After Losing Her Backing)

UC Berkeley’s police force has operated with a “stand-down” policy barring intervention in protest situations that are not life-threatening.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to Jesse Arreguin, mayor of Berkeley, for comment, but received none in time for press.

