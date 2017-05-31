Bitter Hillary Clinton Is Now Blaming Inept DNC For Election Loss [VIDEO]

Add an ineffective and bankrupt Democratic National Committee to the growing list of culprits that a bitter Hillary Clinton blames for her losing the 2016 presidential election.

Speaking at a Recode conference on Wednesday, Clinton roasted the DNC for falling behind the Republican National Committee in terms of voter and donor data analysis.

“Let me just do a comparison for you,” Clinton began.

“I set up my campaign and we have our own data operation. I get the nomination. So I’m now the nominee of the Democratic Party. I inherit nothing from the Democratic Party.”

“What do you mean, ‘nothing’?” she was asked by a Recode moderator.

“I mean it was bankrupt, it was on the verge of insolvency, its data was mediocre to poor, nonexistent, wrong. I had to inject money into it,” Clinton complained.

“This is the DNC?” Clinton was asked.

“The DNC, to keep it going,” she responded.

Clinton then compared the DNC’s operations to Republicans, who invested $100 million to beef up its data systems following the 2012 election.

Clinton has blamed everyone but herself for losing to Trump. She’s accused the Russians of tilting the vote in Trump’s favor. She blasted former FBI Director James Comey for re-opening the investigation into her emails in October. She also accused the mainstream media of unfairly targeting her and of giving too much attention to her opponent.

