Boehner Clarifies He Doesn’t Think Trump Is A ‘Disaster’

Former Speaker of the House John Boehner on Wednesday tried to clear up remarks he made last week about President Trump that appeared to be critical of his fellow Republican.

According to Politico, Boehner discussed the reported past comment he made regarding the Trump policy agenda being a “complete disaster” to the Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers Employee Leadership Forum in Colorado Springs. That remark upset the president who has been friends with Boehner for 15 years.

“Let me address this because some people have gotten carried away in their interpretation of what I said. Listen, Donald Trump is my friend. He was my supporter. I play golf with him and frankly I like the president. I voted for him. I want him and frankly I want the country to succeed. But I’ve seen some people write — I think they’ve gotten a little carried away in their interpretation of what I said. I did not say that the president’s policies were a disaster. I did not say that the president’s agenda was a disaster,” Boehner said.

He went on to say, “What I was referring to was the execution of the president’s agenda and the president’s policies. And frankly, I think there have been a number of missteps, unforced errors that the president has made and I think the White House would agree that they’ve had their share of mistakes as the president learns to be the president.”

Boehner made his original remarks last week at finance giant KPMG’s annual Global Energy Conference, where he noted that a tax reform package is unlikely to happen. “The border adjustment tax is deader than a doornail. Tax reform is just a bunch of happy talk,” he said.

