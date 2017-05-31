Clinton: Democrats Can Take The House In 2018

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Wednesday at Code Conference that Democrats can take control of the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2018 mid-term elections.

Despite Democrats experiencing heavy losses to Republicans nationwide during the 2016 elections, Clinton is undeterred, asserting that her party can take control of the lower chamber of Congress.

“We’ve got to take the House back and keep our incumbents and maybe make progress in the Senate. Everything will change if we win in 2018,” Clinton said during the conference.

“Let’s look at the House. We have to flip 24 seats. I won 23 districts that have a Republican congress member, seven of them are in California,” Clinton said. “If we can flip those, if we can then go deeper into where I did well, where we can get good candidates, I think flipping the House is certainly realistic. It’s a goal that we can set for ourselves.”

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee published a list of 79 Republicans they planned to target in 2018, including Rep. Darrell Issa. Democrats only need to win 24 of those seats in order to control the House, according to an analysis from statistics site 238.

Democrats also have to combat their poor performance so far in the 2017 special elections. Both Democratic candidates already lost in Kansas and Montana, and a third is expected to lose in the Georgia special election runoff this summer.

Follow Phillip On Twitter

Have a Tip? Let us Know

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].