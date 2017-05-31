Hillary Clinton claimed Wednesday the investigation into her private email server was the “biggest nothing burger,” despite FBI Director James Comey finding evidence of wrongdoing.

Clinton said that she writes in her book about the email investigation and how it affected her campaign during her remarks at a tech conference.

“The overriding issue that affected the election that I had any control over — because I didn’t have any control over the Russians — was the way that the use of my email account was turned into the biggest scandal since Lord knows when,” she said of the investigation.

“In the book, I’m just using everything that anybody else ever said about it besides me to basically say that this was the biggest nothing burger ever,” she claimed.

Of course, when Comey informed the public on the email investigation last July, he admitted that Clinton was “extremely careless” in her handling of classified information.

The FBI did not recommend prosecution because Clinton did not do anything wrong, but because there was no “intent” behind her actions.

Clinton even admitted the private server “was a mistake” during the tech conference, but still seems to think it is unfair that it was “used” in a “damaging” manner against her.

