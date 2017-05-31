According to a writer for The New Yorker, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have a hot new celebrity couple name.

Ryan Lizza, the Washington correspondent for The New Yorker and a CNN contributor, dubbed the White House couple “Jivanka” during a CNN interview Wednesday.

“[The climate change debate] pitted Steve Bannon and [Trump’s] top political advisors against Jivanka, you know, Jared and Ivanka,” Lizza told host John Berman and Poppy Harlow.

Based on Lizza’s laugh, it almost seemed that he said the name unintentionally.

“Jivanka. I knew someone was gonna say Jivanka on this show,” Harlow responded.

Lizza was humble about the name combination, telling Harlow, “I didn’t make that up. Someone’s used that before.”

“Did you make up Brangelina too?” Harlow jested.

Regardless of whether or not Lizza was the first to use the term ‘Jivanka,” we imagine the shorthand for the power couple will start catching on with politicos.

