Ken Jennings Mocks 11-Year-Old Barron Trump

Amber Athey
4:23 PM 05/31/2017

Ken Jennings, the longest running Jeopardy contestant, made fun of Barron Trump Wednesday for reportedly thinking Kathy Griffin was actually holding his father’s severed head.

According to a report by TMZ, 11-year-old Barron first saw the photo of Griffin holding Trump’s bloody severed head on television and thought it was actually his father’s head.

Sources told TMZ that Barron cried out for his mother when he saw the image.

Ken Jennings saw this as the perfect opportunity to mock the young boy, tweeting, “Barron Trump saw a very long necktie on a heap of expired deli meat in a dumpster. He thought it was his dad & his little heart is breaking.”

When Twitter users called him out for being insensitive, Jennings doubled down on the distasteful joke and argued that he wasn’t making fun of Barron.

Hopefully Jennings is just looking for attention, as his Twitter bio accurately describes himself as a “fixture of yesteryear.”

