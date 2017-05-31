New York Times reporter Peter Baker compared Trump’s empty cabinet departments to the classic movie “Home Alone.”

MSNBC host Hallie Jackson said Wednesday that the Trump administration seems like “a government of no people” because so many cabinet appointments remain unfilled.

“Yeah, a lot of the cabinet departments are still basically one person left standing, Macauley Caulkin, ‘Home Alone’ kind of situations,” Baker responded to Jackson’s laughter.

“Worst movie ever,” Jackson said in a major hot take.

“I liked it,” Baker shrugged, “but in any case Rex Tillerson might not like it because he’s all by himself. They’ve named a few nominees, but not very many, and so it’s very hard to run a government if your own people, people who are loyal to the president, are not in place.”

For the record, Home Alone is one of the best Christmas movies of all time.

