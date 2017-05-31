Report: Comey Planning To Testify Publicly As Early As Next Week

Former FBI Director James Comey plans to testify publicly before the Senate as early as next week, CNN is reporting.

Details of the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing are still being hammered out and a date has yet to be confirmed, a source described as being close to the issue told CNN.

Comey will likely be limited in what he can discuss in the hearing, though CNN’s source says the Obama appointee is expected to confirm reports that President Trump asked him in February to back off of the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Comey associates have said that the former FBI chief wrote a memo following a Feb. 14 Oval Office meeting stating that Trump asked him to end the bureau’s probe of Flynn, who was fired on Feb. 13.

According to CNN, Comey will soon meet with his predecessor, Robert Mueller, to discuss what the former FBI director is and is not allowed to discuss in the Senate hearing. Mueller was appointed special counsel of the Russia probe earlier this month.

