Trump Tweets ‘Covfefe,’ Twitter Explodes And Hilarity Ensues

President Donald Trump’s tweet Tuesday night had people on Twitter asking, “What is ‘covfefe’?”

The president hit send on an unfinished message with a head-scratching misspelling at the end of it. “Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” Trump wrote.

What Trump was attempting to say was unclear, but the tweet left Twitter users speculating what “covfefe” could mean.

By Wednesday morning, the tweet had been deleted, and Trump himself had made a joke about it.

“Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy!” he wrote.

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Users joked about the meaning of “covfefe” as it became the top trend nationwide on the platform.

Covfefe is undeniable proof Trump can create a newscycle anytime he wants on any single thing he wants with a single tweet — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 31, 2017

Tomorrow, the covfefe tweet will be gone, and all of us who shared this moment will be a special community, forever different from the rest — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) May 31, 2017

“Your word is #covfefe”

“May you use it in a sentence” pic.twitter.com/1QRBt2NNbE — Kat Lopez (@katlopez96) May 31, 2017

When “covfefe” is your activation word. pic.twitter.com/maIwluvKPn — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 31, 2017

Hopefully #Covfefe isn’t the nuclear launch codes. — Carma (@Carma_2012) May 31, 2017

Tomorrow Sean Spicer: “Good morning. Covfefe for being here today.” — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) May 31, 2017

Don’t talk to me until I’ve had my #covfefe — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) May 31, 2017

How long had I been in the opium den? Hunger, thirst, desire, all stripped away by the poppy smoke. One thing still drove me: #covfefe — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 31, 2017

You say covfefe

I say covfefe

Let’s call the whole thing off. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) May 31, 2017

Ask your doctor if your heart is strong enough for #covfefe. https://t.co/R2zwSvmgkJ — Erin Lashway (@_erinlashway) May 31, 2017

#covfefe is what Bill Murray whispers at the end of Lost In Translation: pic.twitter.com/9GzbaWltGe — Grrrrrrrrreg (@GregGonsky) May 31, 2017

Exhausted from laughing. Time to pull the #covfefe over my head and sleep. — Anne Rice (@AnneRiceAuthor) May 31, 2017

Maybe she’s born with it… Maybe, it’s covfefe. — Jim Swift (@JSwiftTWS) May 31, 2017

If you say ‘covfefe’ three times it summons the Spirit of the Orb. #Covfefe pic.twitter.com/5nlnYLN6Yz — Gonzo Veritas (@GonzoVeritas) May 31, 2017

Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a covfefe — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) May 31, 2017

My dad just bought the CA license plate “COVFEFE.” #covfefe pic.twitter.com/WT5bXDTRN3 — Talya Cooper (@talicoop) May 31, 2017

forget it jake, its covfefe — Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) May 31, 2017

How cool would it be if #covfefe is somehow tied in to Twin Peaks?? — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) May 31, 2017

BREAKING: Tiger Woods reportedly high on covfefe when arrested for DUI Monday morning pic.twitter.com/o1IplN88Qt — Sterling (@StercaStercules) May 31, 2017

I don’t always drink beer, but when I do, I prefer #covfefe pic.twitter.com/TJnKPLZfVC — melissa delane (@mndelane) May 31, 2017

Slang for “Ah, f**ck it, I give up!” #covfefe — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) May 31, 2017

My uncle who voted for Trump doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with tweeting covfefe. He’s glad someone finally did it. — Kevin Seccia (@kevinseccia) May 31, 2017

If your covfefe lasts longer than four hours, call your doctor. #Covfefe pic.twitter.com/vZNr2C0Hvp — Robot Joe Miller (@JoeMiller17) May 31, 2017

I was saying the same thing this morning. It’s totally #covfefe. https://t.co/KzlXyMhuwt — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) May 31, 2017

Donald Trump is literally the first person to ever tweet the word “covfefe” pic.twitter.com/PARVvVWEwQ — stefan (@boring_as_heck) May 31, 2017