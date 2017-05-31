Politics
Trump Tweets ‘Covfefe,’ Twitter Explodes And Hilarity Ensues

8:10 AM 05/31/2017

President Donald Trump’s tweet Tuesday night had people on Twitter asking, “What is ‘covfefe’?”

The president hit send on an unfinished message with a head-scratching misspelling at the end of it. “Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” Trump wrote.

What Trump was attempting to say was unclear, but the tweet left Twitter users speculating what “covfefe” could mean.

By Wednesday morning, the tweet had been deleted, and Trump himself had made a joke about it.

“Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy!” he wrote.

Users joked about the meaning of “covfefe” as it became the top trend nationwide on the platform.

