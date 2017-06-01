Biden Launches Super PAC

Former Vice President Joe Biden launched a super PAC Thursday to support Democratic candidates, potentially paving the way for a 2020 bid for the presidency.

The super PAC is named “American Possibilities” and will reportedly be “dedicated to electing people who believe that this country is about dreaming big, and supporting groups and causes that embody that spirit,” Politico reports.

Biden has hired his former political director Greg Schultz to be the PAC’s executive director.

The former vice president wrote an email to his supporters saying that “negativity, the pettiness, the small-mindedness of our politics” is driving him “crazy.” Biden said it is time for a new era of “American possibilities.”

Biden ran for president in 1988 and 2008, before serving two terms as former President Barack Obama’s vice president. The vice president also served for 36 years in the Senate representing Delaware.

After considering a potential bid in the 2016 election, Biden dropped out after the passing of his son Beau.

