Planned Parenthood’s annual report revealed they have increased abortion services while cutting prenatal care and other women’s health services, but you wouldn’t know that if you watch CNN or MSNBC.

Planned Parenthood performed 328,348 abortions from 2015-2016 but only gave out 2,889 adoption referrals, a development that has been appropriately covered by Fox News.

Fox had three different segments about the report on Wednesday, including a discussion with Lila Rose, the founder of pro-life group Live Action.

“Their cancer screenings are declining, their prenatal care was cut down, their abortion numbers are going up, their taxpayer money is going up,” Rose said. “Taxpayers deserve to know this.”

Fox also had a Thursday panel with Mercedes Schlapp and Leslie Marshall to talk about the report and debate the relative merits of Planned Parenthood.

They also mentioned the details of the report on “America’s Newsroom” Thursday.

Alternatively, the only time MSNBC talked about Planned Parenthood Thursday was when conservative commentator George Will mentioned that the latest budget bill continues to fund the organization.

The last time CNN mentioned Planned Parenthood was all the way back on May 9 when two female guests had a debate about taxpayer funding of the organization.

MSNBC and CNN have yet to mention a single thing about Planned Parenthood’s annual report.

