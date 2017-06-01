The former director of data science at the Democratic National Committee blasted Hillary Clinton on Twitter after she tried to blame the DNC for her electoral defeat.

Clinton claimed Wednesday that the DNC fell far behind the RNC in terms of voter and data analysis, saying the DNC’s data was “mediocre to poor, nonexistent, wrong.” (VIDEO: Bitter Hillary Clinton Is Now Blaming Inept DNC For Election Loss)

“I had to inject money into it,” she said.

Andrew Therriault, the former director of data science for the DNC, called those claims “fucking bullshit.”

“DNC data folks: today’s accusations are fucking bullshit, and I hope you understand the good you did despite that nonsense,” he tweeted.

Therriault charged that his team did more work than they are “being given credit for” and will not allow them to be “thrown under the bus” by Clinton.

Back in February, Therriault wrote a Medium blog postexplaining why the DNC’s data science team could not account for poor campaign messaging.

“In 2016, the Democratic Party’s messaging strategy did not work out like we hoped, and the use of data did not fix that,” he wrote at the time.

Therriault hinted on Twitter that he may write a new piece to fully respond to Clinton’s latest accusations.

