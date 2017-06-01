Hillary Clinton finally tweeted a response to President Trump’s Twitter typo where he wrote “covfefe” instead of “coverage.”

Trump’s typo seemed to be all news outlets like CNN and MSNBC could talk about Wednesday, and MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” even shirked coverage of Kathy Griffin’s beheading of Trump so that they could spend more time on “covfefe.”

Nonetheless, it took Clinton until 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to craft a pretty tepid response to the whole affair.

Clinton responded by quoting a tweet Trump wrote at 8:40 p.m. that bashed her for blaming everybody but herself for her electoral defeat.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate. Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC,” Trump tweeted.

Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate. Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2017

Clinton’s response?

“People in covfefe houses shouldn’t throw covfefe”

People in covfefe houses shouldn’t throw covfefe. https://t.co/M7oK5Z6qwF — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 1, 2017

That’s it.

