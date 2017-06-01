Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul blasted the Paris climate accord on CNN Thursday for being unfair to the United States and killing energy jobs.

Paul told CNN host Anderson Cooper that Trump is right to pull out of the deal because other countries aren’t holding up their end of the bargain.

“China doesn’t have to play by the same rules,” Paul said of the agreement. “The debate should be over whether [the Paris accord] is fair. Is it fair for China to keep polluting at alarming rates and for us to be cutting back on carbon and China has to do nothing?”

“Is it fair that Russia gets to increase their carbon output 50 percent?” he asked rhetorically.

He then guessed that most Americans are more interested in keeping their jobs than they are about alarmist climate change rhetoric.

“I’m betting you that…America will say, ‘we want jobs and we don’t want these alarmists who are saying we’re gonna have mass extinction.’ So I think people want jobs and they want a clean environment.”

